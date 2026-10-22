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    Azerbaijan seeks to expand interparliamentary cooperation with Estonia

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 22:59
    Azerbaijan seeks to expand interparliamentary cooperation with Estonia

    Azerbaijan is interested in further developing interparliamentary dialogue with Estonia, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tallinn Nemat Naghdaliyev said in a Facebook post.

    According to Report, the post followed a meeting with Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, a member of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) and chair of the Estonia–Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group.

    "Pleased to meet Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, a member of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) and chair of the Estonia–Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group. Parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia.

    I look forward to further developing interparliamentary dialogue and cooperation," the diplomat wrote.

    Azerbaijani Embassy Estonia
    Azərbaycan Estoniya ilə parlamentlərarası dialoqun inkişafında maraqlıdır
    Азербайджан намерен развивать межпарламентское сотрудничество с Эстонией
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