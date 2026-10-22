Arda Güler extends contract with Real Madrid

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Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has extended his contract with the Spanish club.

According to Report, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano's post on X, the new deal will run for five years. The agreement was reached in September, and all documents have been signed and finalised, Romano reported.

Güler has played for Real Madrid since 2023. This season, he has featured in 11 matches across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

After nine matches in La Liga, Real Madrid have collected 21 points and sit third in the standings. Barcelona lead the table with 27 points.