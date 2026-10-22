Zelenskyy says there is no personal animosity between him and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said there is no personal animosity between him and US President Donald Trump, adding that tensions with Washington are not related to personal matters.

According to Report's Eastern European bureau, Zelenskyy made the remarks at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Tensions in relations with the US are not related to my personal relationship with Trump. The issue is the lifting of sanctions against Russia, which could strengthen [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. My position on Putin is absolutely clear. I believe that lifting sanctions would make him even stronger. This is not a personal issue between me and President Trump. Of course, I oppose lifting sanctions in any form," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president also said he expected to receive details on the outcome of US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's talks in Russia from the envoy himself on Friday.

"A joint briefing with Witkoff will be held tomorrow. I think our teams will have productive consultations with our American and European partners," he added.