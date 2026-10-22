Azerbaijan raises issue of mine threat and illicit arms trafficking at UN

During thematic discussions on conventional weapons at the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan has drawn attention to the threat posed by landmines and illicit arms trafficking that occurred during the former conflict in the liberated territories.

According to Report, the statement was delivered by Magsad Huseynov, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He said that for nearly three decades, parts of Azerbaijan's occupied territories had become a "grey zone" conducive to illegal activities, including the illicit trafficking of conventional weapons, ammunition and related materials.

It was noted that following the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over these territories, border controls had been strengthened, helping reduce the risk of illicit arms trafficking.

Particular attention during the discussions was given to the scale of the mine threat in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It was noted that more than 3,500 people had fallen victim to landmines and unexploded ordnance over the past three decades.

Since November 2020, 443 Azerbaijani citizens, including women and children, have been killed or injured in mine explosions. The statement emphasized that the number of casualties continues to rise.

It was also pointed out that mine contamination not only threatens human lives but also hampers reconstruction efforts, restricts the use of agricultural land and makes it more difficult for internally displaced persons to return safely and with dignity to their ancestral lands.

The diplomat stressed that eliminating the mine threat requires stronger international solidarity, expanded partnerships and increased assistance for humanitarian demining efforts.