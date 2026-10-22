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    Türkiye to sue Meta

    Region
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 23:59
    Türkiye to sue Meta

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Education plans to file a lawsuit against Meta.

    According to Report, citing TRT Haber, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said age-inappropriate content on social media platforms negatively affects children's academic and personal development.

    "As in other countries, we will initiate legal proceedings on these grounds," he stressed.

    Yusuf Tekin Meta Lawsuit
    Türkiyə "Meta"nı məhkəməyə vermək istəyir
    Турция намерена подать в суд на Meta
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