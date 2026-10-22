Türkiye to sue Meta
Region
- 22 October, 2026
- 23:59
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Türkiye's Ministry of National Education plans to file a lawsuit against Meta.
According to Report, citing TRT Haber, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said age-inappropriate content on social media platforms negatively affects children's academic and personal development.
"As in other countries, we will initiate legal proceedings on these grounds," he stressed.
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