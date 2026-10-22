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The development of academic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ecuador"s Central University has been discussed, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ecuador Rashad Novruz shared the information in a post on X.

The diplomat thanked the university's rector, Patricio Espinoza del Pozo, for his warm welcome and expressed hope that the meeting would pave the way for new projects, initiatives and academic partnerships.

He emphasized the importance of developing international partnerships in education as an investment in the future.