Putin says Russia and Ukraine could reach an agreement

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Russia and Ukraine could reach an agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

According to Report, in an interview with Vesti, he said Moscow had expressed its readiness to resume trilateral talks with Kyiv during negotiations with US representatives.

"As for our talks with representatives of the US administration, yes, we agreed that we are ready to resume our trilateral contacts," Putin said.

He stressed that the talks would focus on ensuring the security of Ukraine and Russia after peace agreements are reached.

Putin also emphasized that discussions on Russia's security cannot be separated from the broader issue of Europe's security architecture.

The previous day, US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law, held talks with Putin in Moscow. Following the meeting, a representative of the US administration described the negotiations as "constructive."