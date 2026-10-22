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    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Farida Lutfaliyeva appointed to UEFA U-17 Women's EURO qualifiers

    Football
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 22:15
    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Farida Lutfaliyeva appointed to UEFA U-17 Women's EURO qualifiers

    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Farida Lutfaliyeva has been appointed to officiate two Group B4 matches in the qualifying round of the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, which will be held in Georgia.

    The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) told Report that Lutfaliyeva will referee the Wales–Luxembourg match on October 25 and the Luxembourg–Georgia fixture on October 31.

    She will also serve as the fourth official for the Wales–Georgia match on October 28.

    Meanwhile, Gulnura Akbarzada will serve as an assistant referee in all three matches.

    Farida Lutfaliyeva Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
    Azərbaycanın qadın FIFA referisi Fəridə Lütfəliyeva UEFA tərəfindən təyinat alıb
    Рефери ФИФА из Азербайджана Фарида Лютфалиева получила назначение на матчи отбора ЧЕ
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