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    Media and Broadcasting Council condemns fake news about Azerbaijan in Turkish press

    Media
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 22:20
    Media and Broadcasting Council condemns fake news about Azerbaijan in Turkish press

    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council has strongly condemned the spread of false reports about the country in the Turkish press.

    According to Report, the council said in a statement that unfounded claims circulating in some Turkish media outlets and on Turkish-language social media that mass arrests over the hijab had begun in Azerbaijan, prompting people to leave the country, were a clear example of disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion by exploiting religious sentiments and creating a false image of Azerbaijan.

    "The involvement of certain political and public figures in spreading such false information and presenting unsubstantiated claims in offensive terms not only contradicts their public responsibilities but also constitutes an unacceptable abuse of their ability to influence audiences.

    "The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns the dissemination of false information about our country and calls on media representatives, political figures and public figures to act responsibly when sharing information. It also urges the public to approach such reports critically, verify information through reliable sources and refrain from contributing to the spread of disinformation," the statement said.

    Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council Fake news
    Media və Yayım Şurası Azərbaycan haqqında saxta məlumatların yayılmasını qətiyyətlə pisləyib
    Совет по медиа и вещанию осудил распространение в турецкой прессе фейков об Азербайджане
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