Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Belarus exchange aims to attract more Azerbaijani businesses

    Business
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 12:53
    Belarus exchange aims to attract more Azerbaijani businesses

    The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) aims to increase the number of Azerbaijani exporters on its trading platform, Yaroslav Kovalchuk, head of the BUCE's Foreign Economic Activity Department, said at the "Open Dialogue with Business" seminar in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, some companies, including Azerbaijani ones, are not participating in the auctions because they are not satisfied with the prices.

    "But what's unique about our exchange platform is that the price is determined by you, and the participation of each company directly influences pricing," the BUCE head emphasized.

    He clarified that currently, sawn timber constitutes the bulk of the exchange trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

    "We're seeing a very positive trend in terms of increasing trade turnover in the agricultural sector. Currently, we're talking about increasing exports from Belarus. However, our main goal is to attract exporters from Azerbaijan to Belarus, because, I must admit, Azerbaijani goods are renowned for their very high quality," Kovalchuk added.

    Yaroslav Kovalchuk Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange Azerbaijan's exports
    BUƏB Azərbaycan biznesinin ticarətdə iştirakını genişləndirmək istəyir
    Белорусская универсальная товарная биржа намерена расширить присутствие азербайджанского бизнеса на биржевых торгах

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