Azerbaijan, Belarus to hold IGC meeting in Minsk

Azerbaijan and Belarus will hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade and Economic Cooperation next month, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich told journalists, Report informs.

According to the diplomat, the meeting will be held on June 2-3 in Minsk.

The 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission took place on October 28, 2025, in Baku. Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov is the co-chair of the commission from the Azerbaijani side.