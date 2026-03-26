Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off northeastern Japan

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 20:58
    6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off northeastern Japan

    A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Sanriku coast in northeastern Japan at around 11:18 p.m. local time (GMT+9) Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The temblor originated at a depth of about 10 km. While slight sea level fluctuations may occur along the coast, the JMA said there is no risk of tsunami damage.

    The quake registered an intensity of 4 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in Morioka City of Iwate Prefecture.

    No immediate injuries or damage have been reported.

    Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA Strong earthquake
    Yaponiyanın şimal-şərqində güclü zəlzələ baş verib
    На северо-востоке Японии произошло мощное землетрясение

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