6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off northeastern Japan

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Sanriku coast in northeastern Japan at around 11:18 p.m. local time (GMT+9) Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, Report informs via Xinhua.

The temblor originated at a depth of about 10 km. While slight sea level fluctuations may occur along the coast, the JMA said there is no risk of tsunami damage.

The quake registered an intensity of 4 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in Morioka City of Iwate Prefecture.

No immediate injuries or damage have been reported.