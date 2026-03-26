Pentagon prepares for massive 'final blow' of Iran war

The Pentagon is developing military options for a "final blow" in Iran that could include the use of ground forces and a massive bombing campaign, according to two US officials and two sources with knowledge, Report informs Axios.

A dramatic military escalation will grow more likely if no progress is made in diplomatic talks and, in particular, if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Some US officials think a crushing show of force to conclude the fighting would create more leverage in peace talks or simply give Trump something to point to and declare victory.

Iran also has a say in how the war ends, and many of the scenarios under discussion would risk prolonging and intensifying the fight rather than bringing it to a dramatic conclusion.

In interviews with Axios, officials and sources familiar with the internal discussions describe four major "final blow" options Trump could choose from:

Invading or blockading Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub. Invading Larak, an island that helps Iran solidify its control of the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic outpost hosts Iranian bunkers, attack craft that can blow up cargo ships and radars that monitor movements in the strait. Seizing the strategic island of Abu Musa and two smaller islands, which lie near the western entrance to the strait and are controlled by Iran but also claimed by the UAE. Blocking or seizing ships that are exporting Iranian oil on the eastern side of the Hormuz Strait.

Instead of conducting such a complicated and risky operation, the US could instead carry out large-scale air strikes on the facilities to try to prevent Iran from ever accessing the material.

Trump hasn't made a decision yet on pursuing any of these scenarios, and White House officials describe any potential ground operations as "hypothetical."

But sources say he's ready to escalate if talks with Iran don't yield tangible results soon.

Trump could first implement his threat to bomb power plants and energy facilities in Iran, for which Tehran has threatened massive retaliation across the Gulf.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned Iran on Wednesday that Trump is ready to strike "harder than ever before" if no deal can be reached.

The President doesn't bluff and he is ready to unleash hell. Iran shouldn't miscalculate again... any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime... refuses to come to a deal," Leavitt said.