Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 21:06
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia, Report informs.
"Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security," Zelensky wrote on X.
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