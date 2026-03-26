Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 21:06
    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia, Report informs.

    "Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security," Zelensky wrote on X.

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia
    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

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