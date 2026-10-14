A new phase of resettlement to Zar village in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar district is expected in the near future, Bashir Hajiyev, the President's Special Representative in Kalbajar district, told journalists, Report informs.

According to Hajiyev, the return of former residents to the liberated territories is being carried out in stages, alongside efforts to ensure sustainable settlement.

"The state is making investments, projects are being implemented step by step, and road infrastructure, residential buildings, and utility networks are being constructed. The private sector is also undertaking significant work in these areas. Various companies are building residential and other facilities and investing in different sectors. This helps reduce the state's investment burden and further increases economic activity," he said.

Hajiyev stressed that employment opportunities must be ensured alongside the resettlement process.

"The creation of various facilities contributes to new jobs and increased employment. Currently, 162 families have settled in the city of Kalbajar. Construction work in Zar village, where the next resettlement is planned, is nearing completion. Once the work is finished, the relocation process will begin, and the village's former residents will return to their native land to live and work there," he added.