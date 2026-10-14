Elnur Aliyev: Transformation roadmaps prepared for 18 local enterprises

Azerbaijan plans to develop individual digital green transformation roadmaps for leading enterprises by 2030, Azerbaijani First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev stated at the 3rd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to Aliyev, another important aspect of competitiveness is the technological readiness of enterprises.

"Within the framework of a program implemented by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Azerbaijan), transformation roadmaps have been prepared for 18 local enterprises this year. By 2030, it is planned to assess the digital readiness of advanced enterprises using state financing and develop individual roadmaps for their digital green transformation. Investments in technology must also be complemented by workforce training," he said.