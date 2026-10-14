Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Elnur Aliyev: Transformation roadmaps prepared for 18 local enterprises

    Business
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 12:29
    Elnur Aliyev: Transformation roadmaps prepared for 18 local enterprises

    Azerbaijan plans to develop individual digital green transformation roadmaps for leading enterprises by 2030, Azerbaijani First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev stated at the 3rd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Aliyev, another important aspect of competitiveness is the technological readiness of enterprises.

    "Within the framework of a program implemented by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Azerbaijan), transformation roadmaps have been prepared for 18 local enterprises this year. By 2030, it is planned to assess the digital readiness of advanced enterprises using state financing and develop individual roadmaps for their digital green transformation. Investments in technology must also be complemented by workforce training," he said.

    Elnur Aliyev National Competition Forum green transformation digital transformation programs roadmap
    Elnur Əliyev: "18 yerli müəssisəyə transformasiya yol xəritəsi hazırlanıb"
    Эльнур Алиев: Готова дорожная карта по трансформации 18 предприятий
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