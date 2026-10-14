Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ilham Aliyev: Murovdag tunnel stands as important example of engineering in complex mountainous terrain

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 12:35
    Ilham Aliyev: Murovdag tunnel stands as important example of engineering in complex mountainous terrain

    "Under the First State Program on the Great Return, our towns and villages are being rebuilt, with the safe return of our compatriots to their native lands being ensured," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition – Rebuild Garabagh, Report informs.

    The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out this work using its own financial resources: "To date, 25.5 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget for restoration and reconstruction."

    President Aliyev added that the transport infrastructure developed in Garabagh and East Zangazur connects residential settlements with one another and integrates them into the country's unified economic space.

    "To date, nearly 1,500 kilometers of roads have been constructed, and the 11.7-kilometer Murovdag tunnel stands as an important example of engineering in complex mountainous terrain," he said.

    Azerbaijani leader pointed out that Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin international airports have been commissioned, while railway construction continues: "As an essential part of the Zangazur corridor, the Horadiz–Aghband railway is of strategic importance for expanding Azerbaijan's international transport and logistics links."

    Ilham Aliyev also highlighted that energy and water supply infrastructure is also being developed to serve new residential settlements and production facilities.

    "In the region, one new reservoir has been built and five have been restored, while 13 substations and 38 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 307 megawatts have been commissioned. Developing Garabagh and East Zangazur as a 'green energy zone' is one of the key priorities in building this infrastructure," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev Rebuild Garabagh 2026
    İlham Əliyev: Murovdağ tuneli dünyada dağlıq şəraitdə həyata keçirilən işlərin mühəndislik nümunəsinə çevrilib
    Ильхам Алиев: Муровдагский тоннель стал примером инженерного решения в сложных горных условиях
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