Joy-Lance Mickels: Being named Player of the Match against Slavia is special to me
Football
- 14 October, 2026
- 12:31
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Sabah player Joy-Lance Mickels has been named Player of the Match against Czech club Slavia in the second round of the main phase of the UEFA Champions League.
Speaking to Report, the footballer said the achievement was particularly meaningful to him.
"First of all, I would like to thank my teammates. Being named Player of the Match is a special moment for me. I still can"t believe it. I dreamed of this moment, and now my dream has come true. Thank you very much."
The match between Sabah and Slavia at Baku Olympic Stadium ended in a 2–0 victory for the Azerbaijani side.
"Sabah"ın futbolçusu Coy-Lens Mikels: "Slaviya" ilə matçın ən yaxşısı seçilmək mənim üçün çox özəldir"
Джой-Ланс Миккельс: Признание лучшим игроком матча против "Славии" - особенное событие для меня
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