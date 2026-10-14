Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Joy-Lance Mickels: Being named Player of the Match against Slavia is special to me

    Football
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 12:31
    Joy-Lance Mickels: Being named Player of the Match against Slavia is special to me

    Sabah player Joy-Lance Mickels has been named Player of the Match against Czech club Slavia in the second round of the main phase of the UEFA Champions League.

    Speaking to Report, the footballer said the achievement was particularly meaningful to him.

    "First of all, I would like to thank my teammates. Being named Player of the Match is a special moment for me. I still can"t believe it. I dreamed of this moment, and now my dream has come true. Thank you very much."

    The match between Sabah and Slavia at Baku Olympic Stadium ended in a 2–0 victory for the Azerbaijani side.

    Sabah FK Slavia FC UEFA Champions League
    "Sabah"ın futbolçusu Coy-Lens Mikels: "Slaviya" ilə matçın ən yaxşısı seçilmək mənim üçün çox özəldir"
    Джой-Ланс Миккельс: Признание лучшим игроком матча против "Славии" - особенное событие для меня
    44 - Tezliklə
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