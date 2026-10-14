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    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center

    Social security
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 12:40
    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center

    President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith familiarized himself with the activities of an ASAN xidmət center during his visit to Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan told Report.

    Agency Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev provided the guest with detailed information about ASAN xidmət centers and innovation projects being implemented.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan cooperates with more than 50 countries in exporting ASAN as an intellectual product.

    The president of Laos said he was impressed by ASAN xidmət's activities and highly appreciated its innovative service model based on citizen satisfaction. He said he would issue the relevant instructions to study ASAN's experience and explore the possibilities of applying it in his country. The guest also learned about the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the ASAN Mobile Service and the ABAD public legal entity.

    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center
    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center
    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center
    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center
    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center
    President of Laos visits ASAN xidmət center

    Thongloun Sisoulith ASAN Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Photo
    Laos Prezidenti "ASAN xidmət" mərkəzinin fəaliyyəti ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Президент Лаоса ознакомился с деятельностью центра ASAN xidmət
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