Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President: Azerbaijan's urban planning experience can be used internationally

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 12:29
    President: Azerbaijan's urban planning experience can be used internationally

    The main objective of the second phase of the State Program on the Great Return is to further expand private investment, permanent employment and export-oriented production by building on the opportunities already created, and to strengthen the position of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur as a new growth centre in the national economy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition – "Rebuild Garabagh."

    "The advanced urban planning and engineering solutions applied in the region offer experience that can be used internationally, alongside that gained in other parts of Azerbaijan," the message reads, as quoted by Report.

    According to the head of state, in this regard, the successful hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, organized by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), helped showcase Azerbaijan's achievements in urban planning internationally and strengthen its role in global dialogue.

    "The 'Rebuild Garabagh' and 'BakuBuild' exhibitions, held as part of Caspian Construction Week, provide broad opportunities to share this experience, showcase new technologies and establish business partnerships. I am confident that these partnerships will translate into concrete projects and make a significant contribution to the Great Return and the region's long-term development," President Aliyev said.

    İlham Əliyev: "Azərbaycan beynəlxalq miqyasda istifadə oluna biləcək şəhərsalma təcrübəsi yaradır"
    Президент: Азербайджан формирует градостроительный опыт, который может использоваться в международном масштабе
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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