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A Belarusian delegation led by Igor Sergeyenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, has visited Khankandi.

The Public Relations Department of the Service for Restoration, Construction and Management in Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Report that the delegation was welcomed by Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Khojaly and Aghdara districts.

He provided a detailed overview of Khankandi's history and the ongoing restoration and construction work in the city.

The delegation also visited Victory Park in Khankandi and toured Karabakh University, where it was briefed on the university's activities, academic potential and efforts to develop the educational environment in the liberated territories.