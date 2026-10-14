Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan U23 beat UAE at Minifootball World Cup

    Football
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 12:41
    Azerbaijan U23 beat UAE at Minifootball World Cup

    Azerbaijan's U23 minifootball team defeated the United Arab Emirates at the Minifootball World Cup in Croatia.

    According to Report, the match, held in the city of Mali Lošinj, ended in a 4-2 victory for Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan had previously drawn 3-3 with Romania and beaten the Czech Republic 4-2.

    The national team will play Slovakia in its next match on October 15.

    Azerbaijani team Minifootball
    Azərbaycanın minifutbol üzrə U-23 millisi BƏƏ-ni məğlub edib
    Сборная Азербайджана U23 победила ОАЭ на ЧМ по мини-футболу
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed