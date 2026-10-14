Azerbaijan U23 beat UAE at Minifootball World Cup
Football
- 14 October, 2026
- 12:41
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Azerbaijan's U23 minifootball team defeated the United Arab Emirates at the Minifootball World Cup in Croatia.
According to Report, the match, held in the city of Mali Lošinj, ended in a 4-2 victory for Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan had previously drawn 3-3 with Romania and beaten the Czech Republic 4-2.
The national team will play Slovakia in its next match on October 15.
Azərbaycanın minifutbol üzrə U-23 millisi BƏƏ-ni məğlub edib
Сборная Азербайджана U23 победила ОАЭ на ЧМ по мини-футболу
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