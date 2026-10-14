Sergey Lavrov to attend CICA Summit in Baku
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 12:37
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on October 15, according to Russian media, cited by Report.
"On October 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
the statement said.
Lavrov AQEM sammitində iştirak etmək üçün Bakıya gəlib - yenilənib
Лавров прибыл в Баку для участия на саммите СВМДА - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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