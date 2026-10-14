Sergey Lavrov to attend CICA Summit in Baku

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on October 15, according to Russian media, cited by Report.

"On October 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

the statement said.