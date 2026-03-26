Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran responds to US proposals

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 20:51
    Iran responds to US proposals

    Iran has sent an official response to the United States' 15‑point proposal, a source familiar with the matter said, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    The reply was delivered during the night, and Tehran is now awaiting Washington's reaction. In its response, Iran stated that aggression and acts of terror must end, objective conditions must be created to prevent a repeat of war, and guarantees must be given for compensation to Tehran.

    The source noted that Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is its legitimate right.

    Additionally, Iran insists on guarantees that the US will fulfill any agreements reached.

    According to the source, Tehran believes Washington's statements about negotiations are aimed at creating a peaceful image, controlling oil prices, and buying time to prepare for a ground offensive in southern Iran - described as a "third deceptive operation."

    The source added that Iran doubts the US is truly ready for dialogue, especially after the 12‑day war in June 2025 and the February 28 events, when military operations began during talks between Tehran and Washington.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Peace talks Strait of Hormuz
    KİV: İran ABŞ-nin təkliflərinə cavab verib
    СМИ: Иран ответил на предложения США

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