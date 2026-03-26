Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Israel kills over 30 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 20:42
    Israel kills over 30 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers eliminated over 30 Hezbollah terrorists in recent days, the IDF announced on Thursday, including approximately 10 Radwan Force terrorists, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

    According to the statement, the targets were eliminated via various means, including Israel Air Force strikes, tank fire, IDF snipers, and drones.

    In one instance, IDF troops eliminated several Hezbollah terrorists after noticing them inside a building.

    Additionally, the IDF destroyed dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure sites and weapons stockpiles.

    Paramilitary group Hezbollah Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Southern Lebanon
    İsrail son günlərdə Livanın cənubunda "Hizbullah"ın 30-dan çox döyüşçüsünü öldürüb
    ЦАХАЛ за последние дни ликвидировал более 30 боевиков "Хезболлах" на юге Ливана

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