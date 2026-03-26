Israel kills over 30 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers eliminated over 30 Hezbollah terrorists in recent days, the IDF announced on Thursday, including approximately 10 Radwan Force terrorists, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

According to the statement, the targets were eliminated via various means, including Israel Air Force strikes, tank fire, IDF snipers, and drones.

In one instance, IDF troops eliminated several Hezbollah terrorists after noticing them inside a building.

Additionally, the IDF destroyed dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure sites and weapons stockpiles.