Azerbaijan, CSCEC International discuss joint industrial park
Industry
- 02 November, 2026
- 18:17
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Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed the establishment of an Azerbaijan–China Industrial Park with CSCEC International Chairman Gao Bo, Report informs, citing the minister's post on X.
Jabbarov said the meeting covered prospects for cooperation in infrastructure, urban planning, energy, industry and other sectors in Azerbaijan.
The sides exchanged views on establishing the industrial park and potential cooperation with the company on the initiative.
They also explored opportunities to attract joint investment and draw on CSCEC International's experience in implementing large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.
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