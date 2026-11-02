Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Chinese FM pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 18:42
    Chinese FM pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said ​on Monday that all parties in the ‌Middle East conflict should focus on political solutions rather than resorting to arms again, in a meeting with ​an Iranian national security official in Beijing, Report informs via Reuters.

    Dialogue ​and negotiation are the way to resolve ⁠Middle East conflicts, Wang told Ali Bagheri ​Kani, the deputy secretary of the Iran Supreme ​National Security Council, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

    Wang also said China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty ​and security.

    Earlier on Monday, Chinese President Xi ​Jinping told Omani leader Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said that ‌the ⁠Middle East and Gulf region should not become a battleground for great-power rivalry.

    In a China-Oman joint statement that followed, Muscat said it supports the Chinese ​peace proposals ​for the ⁠Middle East, and looks forward to a "greater role" by Beijing in achieving ​lasting stability in the region.

    China, which ​is ⁠pressing for a bigger diplomatic role in the Middle East, also announced that its special envoy ⁠to ​the Middle East, would visit ​Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month.

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