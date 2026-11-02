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    Hungarian Defence Ministry: Wizz Air flight makes emergency landing in Budapest over bomb threat

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    • 02 November, 2026
    • 17:52
    Hungarian Defence Ministry: Wizz Air flight makes emergency landing in Budapest over bomb threat

    A Wizz Air aircraft traveling from London to Sofia was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest following a bomb threat, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said on social media, according to Report, citing Telex.hu.

    "Due to the emergency, Gripen fighter jets of the Hungarian Armed Forces were alerted. They took off within minutes and escorted the aircraft to Ferenc Liszt International Airport. NATO"s air defence service issued an ALPHA alert," he said.

    Wizz Air Hungary emergency landing
    "Wizz Air" reysi partlayış təhlükəsi səbəbindən Budapeştdə təcili eniş edib
    Минобороны Венгрии: Рейс Wizz Air экстренно сел в Будапеште из-за угрозы взрыва
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