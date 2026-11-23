Azerbaijan exports shelled hazelnuts to China for first time
Business
- 23 November, 2026
- 11:41
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An Azerbaijani company has exported 21 tonnes of shelled hazelnuts to the Chinese market for the first time.
The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Report that the export was carried out under a protocol on quarantine and sanitary requirements for hazelnuts and almonds signed between AFSA and China's General Administration of Customs.
The first shipment meets China's phytosanitary and food safety requirements and is accompanied by the necessary certificates.
"The entry of Azerbaijani hazelnuts into the Chinese market opens up new export opportunities for local producers," the agency noted.
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