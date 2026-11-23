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Italy accounts for 4% of the investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), SOFAZ Deputy Executive Director Rovshan Javadov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he recalled that SOFAZ had invested $2.8 billion in Italy.

"Italy holds a special place in the fund's global operations and ranks among its top four investment destinations. This reflects long-term decisions based on confidence in Italian companies, the country's financial stability and, above all, its industrial and human capital," Javadov said.

According to him, the fund is also expanding cooperation with Italy in the field of sovereign investment.

"As part of this process, we are establishing partnerships with Italy's sovereign investment fund, CDP Equity," he noted.

Javadov said SOFAZ had assets worth more than $70 billion and a diversified investment portfolio spanning over 70 countries.