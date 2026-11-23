Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan-Italy relations are based on strategic partnership
Business
- 23 November, 2026
- 11:54
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan-Italy relations are underpinned by strong political dialogue and a strategic partnership, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.
According to Report, he noted that representatives of more than 200 companies were participating in the event.
"The broad participation of Italian and Azerbaijani businesses demonstrates strong interest in expanding cooperation. Two declarations on strategic partnership were signed between our countries in 2014 and 2020," he said.
Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Azərbaycan–İtaliya münasibətləri strateji tərəfdaşlığa əsaslanır"
Микаил Джаббаров: Отношения Азербайджана и Италии строятся на стратегическом партнерстве
Latest News
12:33
Belarus offers Azerbaijan to shift toward joint collections, contract manufacturingBusiness
12:22
Baku to host World Textile Congress in 2030Business
12:21
Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan and Italy to identify joint projects in third countriesIndustry
12:14
Italy can offer technologies for development of railways to AzerbaijanInfrastructure
12:12
Pietro Infante: Italian exports to Azerbaijan to reach €510M by 2027Business
12:10
Italy thanks SOCAR for its decision regarding fuel prices at gas stationsForeign policy
12:09
Mikayil Jabbarov: Trade turnover with Italy may exceed $12 billion in 2026Business
12:06
Tajani: Italy and Azerbaijan plan joint ventures for critical raw materials projects in AfricaBusiness
11:58
Azerbaijan and Italy plan to sign investment protection agreementBusiness