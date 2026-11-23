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Azerbaijan-Italy relations are underpinned by strong political dialogue and a strategic partnership, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that representatives of more than 200 companies were participating in the event.

"The broad participation of Italian and Azerbaijani businesses demonstrates strong interest in expanding cooperation. Two declarations on strategic partnership were signed between our countries in 2014 and 2020," he said.