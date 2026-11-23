Azerbaijan and Italy plan to sign an agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments in the near future, which will strengthen the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying energy cooperation remains one of the key areas of engagement between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan is present in Italy's energy market both as a supplier and a long-term investor. The Southern Gas Corridor is an important example of long-term cooperation between our countries. Azerbaijani gas transported via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European section of the corridor, contributes to the energy security of Italy and several other European countries," the minister noted.

Jabbarov also said that Azerbaijan, together with its partners, was working to transport energy resources from Central Asia to Europe via the Caspian Sea, as well as to export electricity generated from renewable sources in the Caspian region.