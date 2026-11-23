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The Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum will be held in the Milli Majlis on November 25–26, Report informs referring to the press service of the Milli Majlis.

The forum participants will exchange views on the topic "The Parliamentary Dimension of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Relations of Eternal Friendship and Alliance: Areas of Cooperation and Future Prospects."

As part of the event, the signing of a Plan of Practical Measures (Roadmap) for 2027–2028 on the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan is envisaged.

In addition, the first meeting of the commission on inter-parliamentary cooperation will take place within the framework of the forum.