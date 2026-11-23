Azerbaijan and Italy have achieved concrete results through their cooperation in the mining sector, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said that in September this year, Azerbaijan approved the State Program for the Development of the Mineral Resources, Metallurgy and Mining Industries for 2027–2030. AzerGold is involved in implementing the strategic objectives outlined in the program.

Ibrahimov noted that the company was conducting geological exploration using modern technologies. In particular, the copper and zinc reserves at the Filizchay polymetallic deposit have significant investment potential.

A joint venture has been established with a UAE-based company to explore copper deposits in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. At the Dashkasan iron ore deposit, AzerGold is cooperating with Italian company Danieli and financial partners, including the Italian export credit agency SACE.

The company's chairman stressed that Azerbaijan was interested not only in attracting investment in mineral resource development but also in establishing joint production chains, including raw material processing and the manufacture of finished products. He invited Italian companies to participate in new projects.