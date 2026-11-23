Italian companies have broad opportunities to participate in investment projects in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF) Ulvi Mansurov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said the fund was interested in establishing joint ventures, developing production facilities and introducing advanced technologies.

"The fund manages assets worth approximately $1 billion. We offer such financial instruments as equity investments, concessional loans, government guarantees and interest rate subsidies," Mansurov noted.

He said ABDF could acquire stakes of up to 30% in various projects and provide concessional loans of up to AZN 30 million (approximately $17.6 million) for terms of up to 10 years at annual interest rates of 5-8%. Government guarantees can cover up to 90% of a loan amount.

Mansurov also highlighted the importance of cooperation with Italian financial institutions, including the Italian Export Credit Agency (SACE) and the Italian development bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), in attracting new investment.

"This provides a solid foundation for supporting business initiatives from both countries at the government level. At the same time, I am confident that our cooperation will increase Italian companies' interest in investing in Azerbaijan and give fresh impetus to the implementation of new investment projects," he noted.