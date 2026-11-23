Italy aims to go beyond the current level of cooperation with Azerbaijan and believes that relations between the two countries have all the necessary conditions to enter a qualitatively new stage of development, Fausto Mazzali, Vice President for Small Industrial Enterprises at the Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria), said at the Italy-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he stressed that Azerbaijan should be more than just a target market for Italian industry; it should be a country with which Italy can create new investment opportunities and develop cooperation.

"Economic and trade relations between our countries are strong and significant. The figures show that cooperation has already reached a high level and has the potential to grow even stronger. Azerbaijan is indeed one of Italy"s key partners. The sustained presence of several major Italian companies is part of a strategic relationship based primarily on two areas: energy cooperation, with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) playing a central role, and Azerbaijan"s transit and geographical position," he said.

Mazzali noted that these two factors make Azerbaijan a privileged partner for developing trade ties, investment and production and supply chains.

He said the large number of Italian companies participating in today's business forum in Baku demonstrated the importance Italy and Azerbaijan attach to strengthening bilateral economic and industrial ties.

"More than half of the Italian business delegation present here today consists of representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises. This clearly demonstrates the wide range of expertise Italy can offer Azerbaijan. Let us start with energy – a sector in which Italian companies have a strong presence across the entire value chain, from the oil and gas industry to power generation, and from infrastructure to renewable energy technologies. The TAP pipeline underscores the importance of this cooperation and Azerbaijan"s contribution to ensuring Italy"s and Europe"s energy security. We intend to further strengthen this partnership," the speaker added.