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Political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy provides a solid foundation for expanding economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said that intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms play an important role in developing the partnership.

"The sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, held in Baku on January 13, and the 2026-2027 action plan, which covers more than 70 initiatives, create significant opportunities for further expanding the economic partnership," Akhundov noted.

The deputy minister also recalled that a joint declaration on strategic cooperation in the field of critical raw materials was signed in Rome in October.

"Today, we are continuing this dialogue in Baku in a broader format, with the signing of documents covering relevant areas," he added.