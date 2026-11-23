The alignment of Azerbaijan's and Georgia's economic and strategic interests, mutual trust and equal dialogue make an important contribution to the development of regional cooperation. This partnership also creates favourable conditions for implementing projects of international significance, including the Middle Corridor, Viktor Kipiani, chairman of the political party Georgia First and head of the Geocase analytical organisation, said commenting on Azerbaijani-Georgian relations.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, Kipiani said Azerbaijan is one of Georgia's major trading partners, while meetings of the intergovernmental commission demonstrate the development of economic ties. At the same time, there are additional opportunities to make fuller use of the existing potential.

"The interests of Georgia almost entirely coincide with those of Azerbaijan, just as Azerbaijan's interests almost entirely coincide with those of Georgia. This commonality of interests is particularly evident in economic and trade relations," Kipiani noted.

He emphasized the particular importance of the geographical location of both countries for the development of the Middle Corridor. In his view, Azerbaijan's position on the Caspian Sea and Georgia's location on the Black Sea give them an important role in the operation of this route.

According to the analyst, mutual understanding between Baku and Tbilisi, equal dialogue and their established track record of partnership could serve as an example for other countries as well.

Kipiani also noted that the green energy corridor offers Azerbaijan and Georgia significant economic and strategic opportunities.

He stressed that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa oil pipelines, along with gas transportation projects, had strengthened Georgia's role in regional energy links. At the current stage, the development of not only the Middle Corridor but also the green energy corridor is becoming particularly important.

Kipiani added that such large-scale projects help integrate countries into the global economy, modernise their economies, enhance competitiveness and strengthen their international standing.