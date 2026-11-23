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Armenia has published a draft Constitution that makes no reference to the Declaration of Independence, according to the Armenian media, cited by Report.

This is Azerbaijan's final condition for signing a peace treaty with Armenia.

The document consists of 89 articles.

The draft states that the purpose of the Constitution is to ensure a stable, peaceful and prosperous present and build a future for generations to come.

"Peace is a foreign policy priority. Ensuring good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relations and peace with all states is the foundation of foreign policy," the draft document states.

The Constitution or amendments to the Constitution put to a referendum are considered adopted if supported by more than half of the referendum participants, but by no fewer than one-third of citizens eligible to vote in referendums.