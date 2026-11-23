Video on traditions of Azerbaijanism shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 23 November, 2026
- 09:33
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A video on the traditions of Azerbaijanism was shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to Report, the post reads: "The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy that forms the foundation of all our successes."
İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycançılıq məfkurəsi bizim bütün uğurlarımızın təməlində dayanan fəlsəfədir
В соцсетях президента опубликован видеоролик о традициях азербайджанства
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