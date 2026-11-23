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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

According to Report, during the two-day visit, Tajani is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The sides will discuss strengthening political ties between the two countries, prospects for peace and economic development in the South Caucasus, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as key international issues.

Economic diplomacy will feature prominently on the visit's agenda. Tajani will hold a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov. The two ministers will also attend the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum.

The forum is expected to bring together representatives of more than 240 companies and business associations from Italy and Azerbaijan. Its main goal is to expand the involvement of Italian companies in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan.

According to the Italian Foreign Ministry, energy cooperation remains one of the key areas of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan is Italy's second-largest supplier of oil and third-largest supplier of natural gas.

The sides will also explore opportunities to expand cooperation in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, renewable energy and critical raw materials. A declaration of intent on cooperation in critical raw materials in third countries is also expected to be signed.

Tajani's visit follows trips to Azerbaijan by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in May 2026 and President Sergio Mattarella in October 2025.