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Residents of Istanbul's Sariyer district were alarmed after a lioness was spotted roaming freely around the Uskumrukoy neighbourhood.

According to Report, the animal was captured on the city's surveillance cameras (KGYS) in the evening.

Following the report, teams from the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command, the Sariyer Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, and municipal services launched a search operation.

The lioness was eventually found in a wooded area.

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks said additional teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras had been deployed to expand the search area. Residents of nearby areas were warned of the potential danger.

During an inspection of the woodland, specialists managed to establish the animal's exact location. Relevant authorities, together with veterinarians, are currently continuing the operation to capture the lioness.