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The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is considering a proposed $820 million loan to finance the second phase of the Baku Metro expansion project, which involves extending the Green Line.

According to the AIIB's official project description, cited by Report, the Baku Metro Expansion Project – Phase II (Green Line) envisages the construction of approximately 8 kilometres of twin-bore, bidirectional tunnels using tunnel boring machines (TBMs), as well as the completion of four underground stations.

The project is currently listed as proposed by the Bank, with the proposed financing amount set at $820 million. The AIIB's appraisal review was scheduled for August 31, 2026.

The initiative comprises three main components.

The first involves the development of civil infrastructure and systems, including tunnel construction, underground stations and the installation of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems.

The second covers the installation and integration of modern signalling and communications systems, including Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) interfaces and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems designed to be compatible with the wider Baku Metro network.

The third component provides for technical assistance, including advisory services to support project implementation, environmental and social management, and institutional capacity building.

The project aims to expand sustainable, safe and inclusive urban mobility in Baku, support climate goals and promote the regeneration of post-industrial districts.

The second phase builds on the institutional capacity, governance arrangements and physical investments established under the first phase of the Baku Metro expansion project, which was approved in February 2026.

It is a key component of the Azerbaijani government's broader $2.455 billion Baku Metro expansion programme, a multi-phase initiative aimed at improving sustainable urban mobility in the capital.

The programme includes the completion of the Darnagul and Khojasan depots (Phase I), the Green Line extension, the digitalization of metro operations and modernization of signalling systems financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the parallel expansion of the Purple Line with ADB financing, and the renewal of rolling stock (Phase III).

As previously reported, in February 2026, the AIIB Board of Directors approved a $180 million loan for the first phase of the Baku Metro expansion project.

With the proposed additional $820 million loan, the AIIB's total financing for the Baku Metro expansion programme would reach $1 billion.