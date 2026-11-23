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Asif Yunis oghlu Asgarov has been awarded the Shohrat (Glory) Order.

According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He received the award for his fruitful activities in the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Milli Majlis MP Asif Asgarov turns 60 today.