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A total of 124 companies with Italian capital are operating in Azerbaijan, Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum.

According to Report, he said these companies operate in various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy, including industry, construction, agriculture, transport, trade and services.

The deputy minister also noted that Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner and the main market for Azerbaijani exports. Bilateral trade turnover amounted to around $12 billion in 2025 and exceeded $9 billion in the first nine months of this year.

Akhundov said that expanding non-oil trade provides Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with access to the European market and contributes to the modernisation of production.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan is investing in the Italian economy, with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and SOCAR having made significant progress in this area.