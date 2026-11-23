Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan of looting the country while hiding behind rhetoric about a "Greater Armenia".

According to Report, Pashinyan made the remarks in an address to the nation, in which he described the absence of conflict as the main difference between the Fourth Republic and the Third Republic.

"The Third Republic of Armenia was created for conflict and confrontation. Ensuring the security, freedom and well-being of citizens, protecting and developing their identity, and safeguarding human and civil rights and freedoms were not among the goals of its establishment," the prime minister said.

To support his argument, Pashinyan referred to statements and articles by Armenian leaders from the 1990s, as well as the text of the Declaration of Independence. According to him, the logic of conflict pushed people and their aspirations into the background, led the country into confrontation and triggered emigration, which depleted Armenia.

"It was precisely this logic of conflict that gave rise in our country to Manvels, Dodi Gagos, Robert Kocharyans, Serzh Sargsyans and Mishiks. They all had one thing to do and one mission – to loot, loot and loot under the cover of grandiose rhetoric about a Greater Armenia," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also stated that Armenia declared independence on September 21, 1991, but began relinquishing it as early as September 22, doing so every day, step by step, year after year.

The prime minister also drew attention to Article 8 of the draft Constitution, which establishes the maintenance of peace as a goal of Armenia's foreign policy.

"This provision is of historic significance. And yes, it represents a rejection of the logic of the Declaration of Independence of August 23, 1990 – that is, the logic of conflict," he said.

According to Pashinyan, the Karabakh conflict brought Armenia to the brink of losing its statehood. He also stressed that the "three-headed party of war" is now attempting to obstruct the peace process in the South Caucasus.

"I urge the opposition to vote in favour of submitting the draft Constitution to a referendum so that we can hold a constitutional referendum. (…) We have reached the future I promised, and all that remains is to reach out and seize it. I hope the parliamentary opposition will not stand in our way. I hope it will stop being the only obstacle to peace and will not attempt to obstruct it," he added.

Pashinyan added that the adoption of Armenia's new Constitution would be followed not only by the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan but also by the establishment of lasting and irreversible peace.

"Following the adoption of the new Constitution, we will sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and achieve institutionally guaranteed, lasting and irreversible peace. This is an unprecedented and historic situation, not only because we will have institutionalized peace, but also because we will have independence and peace, peace and statehood," the prime minister said.

Pashinyan also reiterated his readiness to resign if the country's new Constitution is rejected in a nationwide referendum.