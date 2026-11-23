Italian companies could take part in developing the Middle Corridor infrastructure in Azerbaijan and modernizing the country's industry, while the Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) is ready to coordinate their efforts to carry out specific projects, Fausto Mazzali, Confindustria's Vice President for Small Industrial Enterprises, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said Azerbaijan's location along the Middle Corridor creates opportunities to develop railroads, highways, ports, logistics hubs, and multimodal platforms. Italian companies could offer engineering solutions, participate in the design and implementation of major infrastructure projects, and help digitize transportation and logistics.

Mazzali identified metallurgy and the processing of critical raw materials as another area of cooperation. He said the involvement of Italian companies could help establish production chains in Azerbaijan, from mineral resource development to materials processing. This would improve the efficiency of local production and enable manufacturers to produce higher-value-added goods.

Mazzali stressed that automation, robotics, electronics, artificial intelligence, and the digitization of manufacturing play a crucial role in boosting productivity and business competitiveness.

"Italian companies can contribute not only by supplying technology but also by helping Azerbaijani businesses reorganize production processes and develop new skills," he said.

According to Mazzali, there are also opportunities for cooperation in pharmaceuticals, agricultural machinery, agribusiness, and the packaging industry. He specifically highlighted technologies for processing and storing products.

Mazzali said Italian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have a particularly important role to play in modernizing and diversifying Azerbaijan's economy. In addition to exporting products and equipment, they can transfer technology and know-how, offer comprehensive solutions, and support their implementation.

"Confindustria intends to play an active role in this process, which aims to move from identifying potential opportunities to implementing specific projects," Mazzali said.

He cited the association's ability to bring companies together and leverage their specialized industrial knowledge and expertise as one of its key strengths.