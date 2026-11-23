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The death toll from a Russian military strike on a residential building in the settlement of Dymer, in Ukraine's Kyiv region, has risen to 11, according to Report, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Eleven people are now confirmed dead, including a young girl. Two more people are listed as missing. Seven people, including two children, were injured," the Kyiv region police said in a statement on their Telegram channel.

Emergency response teams are working at the scene.

04:46

Six people were killed in a Russian strike on a five-story apartment building in the settlement of Dymer, in Ukraine's Kyiv region.

According to Report, citing Ukraine's 24 Kanal, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

A Russian drone struck the residential building on the morning of November 22. The attack destroyed one section of the five-story building and sparked a fire.

Rescuers are continuing to clear the rubble and search for people who may be trapped beneath the debris.

Earlier, a seven-year-old boy who had spent around 14 hours under the rubble was rescued.

Further details about the consequences of the attack are being clarified.