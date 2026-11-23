The financial systems of South Caucasus countries, like those of other economies in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region, are exposed to elevated credit and currency risks stemming from persistently high dollarisation and the rapid expansion of consumer lending.

According to the World Bank, cited by Report, the findings show that similar vulnerabilities are observed not only in the South Caucasus but also in Central Asia, Eastern European countries, the Western Balkans and Ukraine. The World Bank highlights in its report that the region's banking sector is facing additional pressure from geopolitical tensions and growing domestic political uncertainty.

In particular, financial institutions in ECA countries that maintain close ties with Russian banks or clients continue to face challenges related to "de-risking" in correspondent banking relationships, as well as the risk of secondary sanctions. World Bank experts also identify the growing interdependence between sovereign debt and the banking system as another significant source of risk for emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs), including those in the ECA region.

"This sovereign-bank nexus poses a serious threat to countries vulnerable to debt distress, as it constrains private sector financing and can trigger costly simultaneous crises in the banking sector and public finances," the report says.

According to the World Bank report, over the past decade, the median public debt-to-GDP ratio in EMDEs has increased from 37% to 55%. In 2024, banks in these economies held a median of 15% of their assets in sovereign debt instruments, while this share exceeded 28% in 10% of financial systems. A notable increase in bank holdings of government debt over the period was recorded in the ECA region, South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The growing reliance of the banking sector on government borrowing is taking place amid an outflow of foreign investors from local-currency bond markets: over the past five years, the average share of non-residents has declined from 22% to 16%.

As for other major economies in the ECA region, World Bank analysts draw attention to the concentration of a significant volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Ukraine's state-owned banks, which increases systemic risks.

Türkiye's banking system, meanwhile, is exposed to high currency risks and rising credit risks due to the depreciation of the national currency, high inflation and limited foreign exchange reserves.