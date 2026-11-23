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Italy's state financial institution SIMEST, part of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Group, has signed an agreement with the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce to expand support for Italian companies operating in Azerbaijan, SIMEST Director of External Relations Francesca Alicata said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

Report quotes her as saying the agreement aims to step up efforts to assist Italian companies and provide them with the necessary support when entering foreign markets.

"SIMEST aims to play an active role in this process by providing businesses not only with financial instruments but also with advisory support. Our mission is to help Italian companies expand their operations abroad and promote Made in Italy products worldwide," she noted.

Alicata stressed that Italy and Azerbaijan have significant opportunities to expand economic cooperation.

"Our task is to turn these opportunities into investments, partnership projects and new growth prospects for businesses in both countries," she added.